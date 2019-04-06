ENGLEWOOD — Valerie Powell-Stafford wasn’t the type of chief executive officer confined to her desk and unavailable to the public.
Since 2016, Powell-Stafford took the role in the community as the CEO at Englewood Community Hospital. In February, she chaired the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk breaking records in local donations to help the cause. She’s participated in golf tournaments, Christmas breakfasts with firefighters, back-to-school expos, countless luncheons, fundraisers and other community activities. She served on boards of directors for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and SKY Family YMCA.
Most recently, she walked the red carpet along with her staff and board members, who were honored as the “Best Emergency Care Facility” as voted by the Englewood Sun’s readers in the Best of Englewood Awards.
Because Powell-Stafford is so involved in the community, many were shocked to learn this week she has left the hospital for a new position. She was promoted as the new CEO of HCA Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.
She began her new role at the 288-bed hospital on April 1, which is the third anniversary of her start at Englewood Community.
Northside is a sister hospital to Englewood Community Hospital. HCA West Florida system operates 46 hospitals in Florida, including Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Doctors Hospital in Sarasota and Blake Memorial in Bradenton. There are more than 250 HCA hospitals and freestanding surgery centers in the United States and United Kingdom.
Powell-Stafford was promoted after Dia Nichols, CEO at HCA-Northside Hospital, left for a new job as president and CEO of a suburban Chicago hospital.
Under Powell-Stafford’s leadership, the 100-bed Englewood Community Hospital ranked top in HCA Healthcare’s clinical scorecard for quality and patient safety outcomes. It was named third in HCA Healthcare for employee engagement, and earned A scores from Leapfrog Group for 13 consecutive reporting periods, according to HCA.
“We are thankful for Valerie’s leadership and service for not only Englewood Community Hospital, but the community as a whole,” Tiffany Briggs, ECH spokesperson said. “During her tenure, the hospital expanded our surgical services to include robotics and spine surgery, elevated patient safety and quality and impacted the community with her involvement of many organizations. We wish her all the best in her new role.”
Englewood Community Hospital is actively recruiting for a new CEO “who will continue to expand services provided to the community and lead this award-winning team,” Briggs said.
Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Pace will be the hospital’s interim CEO. Pace has served in leadership roles at ECH since February 2010, Briggs said, and served as interim CEO when Dale F. Alward left ECH in 2016.
Last year, Englewood Community Hospital was recognized by Leapfrog, an independent hospital rating service, for its dedication to patient safety with an A grade. Leapfrog grades facilities on safety and how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.
Englewood Community Hospital never received a grade lower than an A for the Hospital Safety Score since it was first launched in June 2012, according to HCA.
All programming will continue at the hospital including the upcoming Wine Down Wednesday Mammogram Party. On April 10, the event is open to anyone in need of a mammogram. There’s also hors d’oeuvres, complementary wine, skin care tips, bra fittings and other women’s health information. You can call for a reservation today at 866-463-7072.
