ENGLEWOOD — Construction is underway of a multi-phase $10 million state-of-the-art emergency department renovation at Englewood Community Hospital.
The project expands capacity, helps the hospital stay ahead of the healthcare needs of the growing community and the Southwest Florida region, said Julie Beatty, hospital spokesperson.
When complete next summer, the Emergency Department will expand the number of patient care areas to 18. This includes new bronchoscopy and endoscopy suites. Bronchoscopy is an endoscopic technique of looking inside the patient's airways for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The doctor can examine the patient's airways for abnormalities including foreign bodies, bleeding, tumors or inflammation.
An endoscopy is used to look inside the body. The procedure examines the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.
"The additional suites for Endoscopy and Bronchoscopy doubles our capacity to offer those procedures," Beatty wrote in a statement to the Daily Sun.
"Endoscopy procedures performed include colonoscopies and upper GI endoscopies to diagnose and treat problems in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine. We are adding Endoscopy Ultrasound which will provide earlier detection of pancreatic lesions. Bronchoscopies allow physicians to examine lungs and air passages to diagnose and provide treatments for lung conditions including the early detection of lung cancer.
"Overall, the project is designed to enhance the patient experience by improving efficiency."
The hospital is also adding two new behavioral health safe rooms and expanded trauma suites.
"Phase one includes construction of a dedicated lounge for EMS crews," wrote Beatty. "EMS teams play a critical role in caring for patients. Offering an update to the existing dedicated space allows them to rest, debrief and complete their documentation."
The project also includes a new waiting and registration area, private consultation room and increased emergency support space. All systems and equipment are being upgraded for energy efficiency and reflect current design trends in healthcare, she wrote.
"We are very excited to begin this project as it will allow us to make a significant impact on the healthcare needs of our growing community and the broader regions we serve," said CEO Steve Young in the statement. "While also improving the patient and caregiver experience. Our award-winning emergency care team has an excellent reputation for providing quality care efficiently and with a personal approach. This will allow us to extend our service to even more patients."
Now that the project is underway, the entrance to the Emergency Department is on the north side of the hospital and continues to care for patients 24/7 without interruption, Beatty wrote.
During phase 2, planned for 2022, the Emergency Department entrance will relocate to its permanent location on the east side of the building. The renovation is part of the hospital's commitment to serving the greater area.
"Over the years, Englewood Community Hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility, has a proven track record for quality earning 18 consecutive 'A' grades for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that evaluates hospitals on their safety," Beatty wrote.
In 2021, the hospital was named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health for the second time.
