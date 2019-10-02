ENGLEWOOD — For nine days, Englewood residents Kevin Graham and Kim Pennell won’t be thinking about underwriting and refinancing homes at Suncoast One Title. Instead they will be eating dinner in Rome and sightseeing in Venice, Italy.
In February, the pair won an all-expense-paid trip to Italy during the Teach a Man to Fish Gala sponsored by New Paradigm of Catholic Charities in Englewood. They plan to go on that dream vacation next week.
The trip itinerary features a visit to the Colosseum, the Forum, Vatican Museums, the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, Duomo, the Baptistery, Statue of David, Accademia, Ponte Vecchio, Santa Croce and Uffizi.
“It’s so exciting,” Pennell said. “We love to travel but we have never been to Italy before.”
Graham, who owns Suncoast One Title in Englewood, bought the $100 winning ticket but wasn’t able to go to the gala. Graham’s niece was at the event. She was elated when his name was drawn.
“We had another function to go to that night,” Graham said. “We received a call at 10 p.m. from Kathy (Nelson of New Paradigm of Catholic Charities). It surprised us. Then we were just blown away when we were told we won.”
The pair looks forward to the food and sights. They will be accompanied by a tour guide who works with New Paradigm of Catholic Charities.
“This really was a great fundraiser,” Nelson said. “We met so many great people.”
Proceeds from the Italy trip and gala sale helped create a better quality of life for residents who are at risk of homelessness.
New Paradigm provides affordable, transitional housing to area families who are at risk of becoming homeless. The two-year program is designed to help families develop the skills necessary to live an independent life through financial training, credit repair services, counseling, parenting classes, and case management.
The New Paradigm of Catholic Charities works with parents and children to help transition them into permanent housing after a two-year stay in one of 15 properties in Charlotte County. While the family lives in the transitional housing for two years, the parent(s) undergo budgeting lessons, parenting classes and have monthly inspections of the homes. Because the rent is low, parents are encouraged to attend college to better their career opportunities. They also can save up for a down payment on their own home.
Two and a half years ago, New Paradigm partnered with Catholic Charities to expand services to all of Englewood and South Sarasota County. Nelson and her husband, David, owned a real estate agency and later created the New Paradigm Foundation to help individuals get back on their feet.
Much like New Paradigm’s mission in helping prevent homelessness, Catholic Charities oversees the operation of an emergency intake portal, the North Port Family Haven, for homeless families with children. Homeless families with children residing in South Sarasota County receive intake, stabilization, emergency housing, master care management and referral services.
Nelson said the event will not be held next year. However, the Lemon Bay Playhouse is sponsoring a special showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Dec. 3 to benefit New Paradigm. Tickets are available online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com/events/its-a-wonderful-life-benefit-performance or at the Playhouse box office, 96 West Dearborn St. in Englewood.
For more information about New Paradigm, call 941-681-2194.
