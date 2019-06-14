ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board members have a month to decide what priorities, projects and revisions they want in their five-year plan.
August will be a month when the advisory board looks ahead how to improve West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road. In the meantime, the CRA gathered ideas from the public at recent workshops. People identified their priorities identified at the advisory board's last meeting a week ago.
Thirty-two people participated.
Twenty-six people said they want an in-depth review of transitional zoning and other land uses between commercial and residential properties. The CRA does have an art district zoning north of West Dearborn that allows small art galleries and boutiques if the proprietors live on the business site. Residents, property owners and the general public will be notified and participate if any changes are proposed and then considered.
Six people said they want to see the CRA assist "local businesses and make them profitable" by working with Sarasota County's Economic Development Corp. and create a "business retention and development incentive program."
Four votes each
• Improve gateway signs on River Road and Pine Street.
• Support Englewood Plaza (on South Indiana Avenue across from Englewood Bowl) by "purchases of an adjoining Plaza building."
• Improve housing by encouraging homeowner participation and "visual" appearances of residences.
• Connect West Dearborn with the Legacy Trail.
Three votes each
• More parking, more common green space, enhancements to Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center.
• Long-term funding mechanism to support downtown redevelopment projects. (The CRA sunsets in 2029.)
Two votes each
• Shift CRA focus to other traffic corridors for traffic circulation enhancements, protect existing trees and plant more trees to enhance the urban vegetative canopy and install "historic looking" street signs throughout the CRA area.
One vote each
• Remove derelict boats from Lemon Bay.
• Buy the triangular property at the South McCall Road-South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) intersection and maintain a formal garden with signs.
• Improve sidewalks and trail system, sidewalks and bike lanes to connect Cocoanut and Green Street to Dearborn Street, pedestrian loops to "interesting places" with designation markers, smart-phone apps and brochures and rest stops,
• Enter a "Keep Englewood Beautiful" program.
• Buffering and landscaping sound from live music at the Pioneer Plaza, assist with partial funding for a Main Street director, comprehensive streetscaping and enhancement planning for Dearborn town center, expansion of public transit, consistent multi-media advertising strategy.
How it works
The CRA is financed with tax-increment funding, which is based upon increases in property values and the property taxes Sarasota County collects within the CRA area. The CRA saw $1.9 million allocated from the increases of property values in 2018-19 fiscal year, up from $1.6 million the previous year.
The CRA includes properties from Forked Creek south to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line, from the Paul Morris Industrial Park on South River Road west to the Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key.
The big picture
Besides reviewing what the public suggested, the advisory board will also hear from Kimley-Horn consultants working on a new look for West Dearborn and portions of South McCall Road. The consultants are expected to return with 60 percent of their design completed.
"We keep on hoping that (redevelopment) keeps on moving up to (State Road 776)," CRA manager Debbie Marks said. "We're trying to get property owners to look at the big picture, like adding parking in front of them."
Conceptual designs shows more angled parking along the commercial district of Dearborn Street, new plantings, wider sidewalks, redesigned benches and decorative lighting and trash cans. The overall look will evoke a pastel-tropical color mix of what Kimley-Horn described as combined "artistic coastal" and "fishing village," nautical motif.
The consultants are scheduled to return in the fall with 90 percent of the plans completed.
If all goes well, construction will be completed in two phases beginning in 2020. Work along West Dearborn could be underway in the spring and summer months to avoid the heaviest seasonal traffic. Work on South McCall, which gets less business traffic, could be done during the winter months.
More input wanted
Still in the offing, the CRA plans to schedule "targeted" workshops with South McCall property and business owners to garner input what — if any — land use and zoning changes along the corridor.
The advisory board is scheduled to meet 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Lemon Bay Park Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd, Englewood. For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email Marks at dmarks@scgov.net or Mary Kruzel or mkruzel@scgov.net.
