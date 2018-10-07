ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency is revising its future.
The CRA Advisory Board will begin its “open discussion” Monday on what direction, projects, activities and plans should be in its Englewood Community Redevelopment Plan. The advisory board meets at 1 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd.
First created in 1998, the CRA sunsets in 2029. The CRA finances redevelopment and other projects through tax-increment financing (TIF). The TIF funding strategy calls for a portion of property tax revenue increases within the CRA to be channeled back for infrastructure and other projects. The Englewood CRA saw a drop in revenue due to the recession, but in recent years the annual funding built back up. In 2016, the CRA received $1.4 million and in 2017, revenues increased to $1.6 million.
“We have several projects coming up in the next couple of years,” said Elaine Miller, a longtime member of the advisory board. Miller cited a beautification project along West Dearborn Street as one of the major projects still left to be done.
County staff is now reviewing engineering that calls for new streetlights and landscaping, new parking and other streetscaping improvements along West Dearborn Street. Construction wouldn’t begin any earlier than next spring. The advisory board also wants to look at infrastructure improvements along South McCall Road from the Dearborn Street intersection to its State Road 776 intersection.
Miller also believes redevelopment will be spurred by the recent decision of the Sarasota County Commission to increase from 13 to 25 units per acre for future mixed commercial-residential development of properties along West Dearborn and one block north and south of Dearborn.
The redevelopment plan is available online at www.scgov.net/Home/Show-Document?id=33740. For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.