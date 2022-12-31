ENGLEWOOD — A new archway spans West Dearborn Street and Sarasota County commissioners plan a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jan. 10 to celebrate the renovation of Englewood's historic downtown business district.
So what's next?
ENGLEWOOD — A new archway spans West Dearborn Street and Sarasota County commissioners plan a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jan. 10 to celebrate the renovation of Englewood's historic downtown business district.
So what's next?
Marcie Castaneda — who succeeds Debbie Marks as the manager for the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency — intends to hold a series of public workshops to revise and define what projects the agency should develop over the next seven years.
"Everyone will be able to give their input," Castaneda said.
The times and locations for the workshops are not yet set, but Castaneda intends to hold them regularly from January until April. She hopes to hear from residents, merchants, property owners and other stakeholders in the CRA.
"I hope they tell me what they envision," Castaneda said. Already, she's heard from people who would like to see better street lighting, but nothing detailing what type of street lighting.
"I hope they are specific," Castaneda said.
The CRA reaches its conclusion in 2029.
Adopted by county commissioners in 1999, the CRA includes more than 4,500 acres of properties north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line in Englewood, south of Buchan Airport and Old Englewood Road at State Road 776, east to Morris Industrial Park on South River Road and west to the Sarasota portion of Manasota Key and the Gulf of Mexico.
The CRA itself is funded through tax-increment financing, otherwise known as TIFs. The TIF strategy assumes property values will increase and whatever additional tax revenues are generated by the increases in property values will be channeled directly into the CRA and not into the county's general fund.
County officials now anticipate the Englewood CRA should receive $10 million annually in the upcoming years.
For more information, call the CRA at 941-473-9795. To learn more about the Englewood CRA, visit online www.scgov.net/government/planning-and-development-services/englewood-cra.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.