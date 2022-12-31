West Dearborn Street

A new archway welcomes motorists and pedestrians to the  renovated West Dearborn Street. What projects should the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency tackle next?

ENGLEWOOD — A new archway spans West Dearborn Street and Sarasota County commissioners plan a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jan. 10 to celebrate the renovation of Englewood's historic downtown business district.

So what's next? 


Marcie Castaneda

Marcie Castaneda looks forward to being Debbie Marks’ successor as the manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.

