A new Girl Scout Daisy Troop comprised of local kindergarteners has been learning about how people help our community and recently toured Fire Station 71. Pictured from left are Firefighter Dino Fanti, Daisies Kara, Madison, Macie, and Aubrey, and Firefighter Spencer Heldenbrand. Girl Scout Daisy Troop 339 is led by Suzanne Gullo. For more information about Girl Scouts in our community, visit www.gsgcf.org or call Shayenne Nelson, Community Manager at Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast at 941-921-5358 ext. 406.