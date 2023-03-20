The Englewood Democratic Club announced its officers for 2023. They are, from left (front) Joanie Hillis, Gerry Pielack, Barbara LaCorte, Karn Cunningham, (back) Holly DeVogt, Andrea Kluender, Tony Dunbar, David Evans, Joe Del Bonis, Larry Johnson and Chris Kenealy. Not pictured are Fran Dance and Joyce Colmar.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club announced its board of directors for the upcoming year, the club announced recently.
Chris Kenealy will serve as president, David Evans as vice president, Holly DeVogt as corresponding secretary, Andrea Kluender as recording secretary and Tony Dunbar as treasurer.
At-large members of the board are Karn Cunningham, Joyce Colmar, Gerry Pielack, Joe Del Bonis, Barbara LaCorte, Larry Johnson, Fran Dance and Joanie Hillis.
The club holds monthly membership meetings, a monthly morning coffee and afternoon social hours at local restaurants.
The club continues with its adoption of Pine Street with regular Saturday clean-ups scheduled. Special events occur throughout the year.
The club welcomes new members as well as guests at all its activities. For information on upcoming events, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST
The club is sponsoring a $1,000 scholarship to be presented to the graduating senior from Lemon Bay High School who writes the best essay on “What contribution can I make to preserve and improve our democracy.”
The scholarship may be used to attend college, vocational or technical school.
Essays should be approximately 1,800 words in length and given to Teresa Dailey, career counselor at Lemon Bay High School, before March 31 to be included in the contest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.