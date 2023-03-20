2023 EDC Board of Directors

The Englewood Democratic Club announced its officers for 2023. They are, from left (front) Joanie Hillis, Gerry Pielack, Barbara LaCorte, Karn Cunningham, (back) Holly DeVogt, Andrea Kluender, Tony Dunbar, David Evans, Joe Del Bonis, Larry Johnson and Chris Kenealy. Not pictured are Fran Dance and Joyce Colmar.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club announced its board of directors for the upcoming year, the club announced recently.

Chris Kenealy will serve as president, David Evans as vice president, Holly DeVogt as corresponding secretary, Andrea Kluender as recording secretary and Tony Dunbar as treasurer.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments