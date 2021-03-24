ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club has hit the road running in the new year.
At the last membership meeting, via Zoom, the club elected officers and members of the board of directors. They are president David Jones, vice president Chris Kenealy, treasurer Joanie Hills, secretary Karn Cunningham, corresponding secretary Holly DeVogt, and board members Tony Dunbar, Muriel Glam, Fred Carley, Joe Del Bonis and David Evans.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been very active using Zoom meetings to plan, organize and proceed with their projects. Member Nancy Shoemaker created a team that produced 365 masks that they distributed to local first responders. The club donated $1,000 through its Community Outreach program to be shared by St. David’s Jubilee Center and Englewood Helping Hand. The club used local newspaper advertising to encourage to “Vote By Mail,” “Vote Early” and “Vote Democratic.”
The Englewood Democratic Club will hold its next membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight (March 24) via Zoom. Speakers will be Mary Clupper, state committeewoman from the Sarasota County Democratic Party and chair of the SCDP Clubs and Caucuses, and JoAnne DeVries, chair of the Democratic Party of Sarasota County. They will be sharing information on Democratic clubs and their mission and how clubs can work together.
For information, call 941-270-3441 or email englewooddemclub@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.