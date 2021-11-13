Dr. Jaclyn Nadler of CoastalMED, 1861 Placida Road in Englewood, participated in a recent question-and-answer session with the Sun about how COVID-19 impacts the kidneys, brain, heart and other body parts. Nadler also explains more about the COVID-19 vaccine now available for children ages 5-15.
Q. Can COVID-19 impact the kidneys?
A. Yes, approximately one-half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop some kidney impairment. This can be from dehydration or infection progressing to sepsis that may be short-term kidney failure or may progress to longer-term kidney disease.
Q. What else have you seen COVID-19 do to patients? Are blood clots a potential issue too?
A. COVID-19 infection causes vascular and inflammatory changes have shown to affect multiple organs and systems in the body. COVID-19 pneumonia many times can lead to fibrosis or scarring of the lungs that is irreversible. It can lead to widespread infections resulting in damage to multiple organs in the body. Strokes, heart failure and clotting that has led to amputations are some of the more serious consequences of COVID-19 infection.
Q. In some patients, does COVID-19 cause linger brain fog including feeling tired, disoriented, distracted or forgetting about a task at hand, taking longer than usual to complete a task or headaches, memory problems and lack of mental clarity.
A. Many patients who had COVID-19 are reporting disturbances in attention and the ability to think correctly even after they recovered from the infection. The exact cause is not clear, but experts believe may be related to inflammation or damage to nerve cells in the brain or low oxygen levels that occurred during infection. Some people only experience these symptoms for a few weeks after infection and on occasion some continue to have this “brain fog” for months or indefinitely after they have recovered from their initial infection.
Q. After suffering COVID-19, do some patients struggle with oxygen levels or fatigue?
A. Yes, this is very common and unpredictable who will develop longer term health issues with low oxygen levels, persistent shortness of breath and long-haulers COVID-19 fatigue.
Q. Should eligible children get the COVID-19 vaccine?
A. Definitely, anyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination should take advantage and get it.
Q. What do you say to parents who believe the vaccine came too quickly for kids or that not enough research has been done on this vaccine?
A. Actually, children were studied even longer, and more data was available during their trials since so much of the population had already been getting vaccinated earlier this year and adult trials had started over a year ago. I personally do not feel it was rushed in any way and encourage parents to get their eligible children vaccinated.
Q. What are some of the side effects of children getting the vaccine and for how long?
A. Similar side effects that adults experience which includes injection site pain and swelling, fatigue, fevers and chills and possibly mild nausea. These are expected reactions when the body is developing it’s own antibodies. These side effects tend to last only a couple days in most people.
Q. Why should children get this vaccine?
A. Although children many times don’t get as sick as adults from COVID-19, with the delta variant we saw a rise in hospitalizations and death. Immunizing children will lower their risk for serious infection, decrease the risk of spread to family members and hopefully help our country work towards herd immunity to lower the risk of COVID-19 for everyone.
Q. With the holidays coming, should families do before traveling or visiting family members who they haven't seen in a while?
A. This is a difficult question to answer because so many variables come in to play. My best recommendation to my patients is to get vaccinated, get your booster doses if eligible and limit visiting family members who are also fully vaccinated. This is the best way to keep everyone safe during the holidays. When traveling always wear an appropriate, well-fitting mask and if able avoid removing even to eat or drink on a flight.
