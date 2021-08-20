Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass

Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass was forced to close for six days.

ENGLEWOOD — Some Englewood restaurants recently had more to worry about than short staffing or red tide.

With COVID-19 and the delta variant surging across the country and filling local hospitals — and new studies showing that even the fully vaccinated can become infected and transmit the virus — the CDC changes recommendations almost daily.

One recent CDC update recommended that even the fully vaccinated mask up again indoors, in public, in areas of substantial or high virus transmission — which means most of the country, including Florida.

Many Englewood restaurants never eased the precautions but suffered anyway.

Within the last week, three of them announced temporary closures due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

At Mango Bistro, Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero are noted for their coronavirus cautions — requiring staff masks and maintaining 50% occupancy and social distancing.

Mango Bistro

Mango Bistro owners Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero posted this message about temporarily closing their popular restaurant.


Because they also require daily temperature taking and testing in the presence of symptoms, a couple of positive test results forced them to close this week.

They plan to reopen after everyone tests negative.

“We have been open without ever closing in the summer for the past 13 years," Laforge commented on social media. "We closed one Monday last month because our staff needed an extra day of rest … This is not ‘time off'; we are simply being responsible and having everyone tested in order to keep everyone safe. We are proud of our decision and will use the time to sanitize the premises as well.”

Charlotte and Andre Sao at Landy’s Restaurant reopened Thursday with a limited menu, after closing for several days to deep-clean, sanitize and allow a few staff members with symptoms to be tested.

Even the open-air Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass was forced to close for six days.

Managing partner Joe Reichard announced that, despite following "all CDC and state guidelines, protocols and procedures for safe restaurant operations," they closed due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

They took the opportunity to thoroughly clean the restaurant and its facilities, and reopened Sunday, Aug. 15.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments