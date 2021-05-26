ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Elementary School has a new principal.
Sarasota County Schools announced Curt Schwartz will take over for Mark Grossenbacher, who was will take over as principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port.
Schwartz is coming from North Port schools, having worked as an assistant principal Woodland Middle, and at Atwater Elementary before that.
Schwartz will start his new position at the end of the 2020-21 school year, which ends June 11.
“It is such a privilege to be selected as the next Principal of Englewood Elementary School,” Schwartz said in a statement issued by the district.
“My educational journey with Sarasota County Schools has come full circle. I feel honored to lead such a special school in the community in which I live. I’m incredibly excited to get to know and serve alongside the Englewood staff, families, and students. I look forward to our work together that will continue the Eagles’ rich culture of community, high standards, and success.”
Chris Renouf, executive director of Elementary Schools, called Schwartz a "calm, compassionate" person with a strong work ethic and communication skills. He has experience successfully using a "data-driven approach" to guide instruction and planning to improve student learning, he said.
"Mr. Schwartz is the perfect person to complement the incredible tradition of excellence that has made Englewood Elementary School the extraordinary Community of Caring that it is today,” Renouf said.
Schwartz earned his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University, his master’s degree in Curriculum Design from Indiana Wesleyan University, and has additional certification in Educational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University, according to the school district.
In Indiana, he served as an elementary teacher and an assistant principal at an elementary school.
"He also served 12 years as the principal of Jefferson Elementary School, where he helped lead the school to national recognition as a Professional Learning Community model school," the release states.
Schwartz began his teaching career with Sarasota County Schools in 1997 at Venice Elementary School. He is married with five children and two grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.