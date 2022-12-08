ENGLEWOOD — Hurricane Ian hit the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 hard, extremely hard.
One way to help this nonprofit organization is to pick up a take-out meal or two, prepared by the lodge's kitchen staff.
The hurricane stripped away 8,000 square feet of the lodge's roof, saturating the lodge's walls and interior with water, said Jim Masucci, with the Elks.
The lodge, constructed in 1978, now is stripped down to bare bones and is waiting for the Elks to hire a contractor to restore the interior. The local lodge is coordinating its restoration with the Elks grand lodge in Chicago.
Ultimately, Masucci doesn't know what the final cost will be to local lodge, but he suspects it could be more than $1 million.
Oddly for the Elks that has historically held various local community and charitable benefits, has provided scholarships and student-of-the-month lunches, the lodge may need to schedule benefits for itself.
Fortunately, the lodge's kitchen and bar sustained minor damages and remain open. The kitchen is now serving a limited menu of pizza, chicken wings, salads and cold plates.
The public can order and pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday to help the Elks.
For membership information, to order lunch or for other information about the lodge, call 941-474-1404 or visit englewoodelks2378.com, or stop by the lodge at 401 N. Indiana Ave. (State Road 776).
