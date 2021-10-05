ENGLEWOOD — Yes, they'll have some bananas. And lots of fresh tomatoes, peppers, baked goods and locally produced honey.
The Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market kick offs off Thursday morning for it's first-ever fall-winter season on Englewood's West Dearborn Street.
While the tradition of holding Thursday farmers markets in Olde Englewood Village isn't a new concept, the location and management for the nonprofit market are new this season.
Many of the familiar Thursday vendors are planning to return to West Dearborn with locally grown and fresh-shipped vegetables, fruits.
"We're rolling the dice and will see what happens," said Keith Rowley, a member of the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset.
The chapter is replacing the previous nonprofit farmers market, which dissolved over the summer, and is opening its Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
"We're excited," Rowley said.
The nonprofit market won't be staged in the Pioneer Plaza at first. Sarasota County is building a band shell, sidewalks, light fixtures and permanent sidewalks there.
Instead, the Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market vendors will be set up along 280 and 300 W. Dearborn St., properties owned by Elaine Miller's Suncoast Architect and Rowley Insurance Agency.
When the work on the plaza is done, the Rotary will move the market there on Thursday mornings.
"I can't wait to be back in our permanent location," Rowley said.
The Olde Englewood market won't be alone on West Dearborn. Over the years, other markets have sprung up on Thursday morning, and some are open on weekends.
"Everyone is supposed to be back," said Debbie Marks, manager of Sarasota County's Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Following the signs
West Dearborn Street roadway is undergoing a major transformation at two intersections, but direction signs and parking are available to patrons.
"We appreciate your patience as we work hard to keep the market alive now and into the future," states the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset members on the Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market Facebook page.
West Dearborn has plenty of public parking at the Englewood Recreation Center on Orange Street, north of West Dearborn; the public parking lots on Green and Cedar streets. And if farmer market patrons park in front of businesses along Dearborn, Rowley has suggested people be courteous and stop by those businesses.
"Please be patient," he asked. "See you at the market."
To learn more, visit the Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market Facebook page.
