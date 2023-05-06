ENGLEWOOD — Englewood's weekly farmers markets are still going strong, but are set to wind down by the end of May.

Organizers say the 2022-23 season has been a good one, with thousands of patrons shopping at the markets each Thursday. Crowds have thinned out quite a bit since the pre-Easter weeks, and vendors are still well-stocked, meaning local residents have their chances to get to the markets while they're still going.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments