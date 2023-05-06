Crowds have significantly lightened up at the Englewood Farmers Market, but a full lineup of vendors are present, as this photo taken late Thursday morning shows. Englewood's two biggest Thursday markets will continue through May 24 before shutting down for the summer.
Wild at Heart Flower Truck will be one of the new vendors a the Fresh Harvest Farmers Market, beginning Sunday, May 21, in Downtown Wellen. The mobile flower bar offers fresh-cut flowers for patrons to make their own bouquets.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood's weekly farmers markets are still going strong, but are set to wind down by the end of May.
Organizers say the 2022-23 season has been a good one, with thousands of patrons shopping at the markets each Thursday. Crowds have thinned out quite a bit since the pre-Easter weeks, and vendors are still well-stocked, meaning local residents have their chances to get to the markets while they're still going.
The Englewood Farmers Market at the Pioneer Plaza, 435 W. Dearborn St., will end after the May 25 session, according to Mike Looney, a member of the Englewood Rotary Sunset club that runs the market.
Across the street, the Dearborn Street Market at 348 W. Dearborn St., will continue through May 24 before ending for the summer, said owner Joyce Colmar.
Both of the two larger markets traditionally restart in October.
Meanwhile, another weekly farmers market is starting up a few miles away.
The Fresh Harvest Farmers Market begins Sunday, May 21, in Downtown Wellen Park, 19745 Wellen Park Blvd., North Port.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, and the market will offer a selection of local goods from local vendors, organizers say.
“We are thrilled to bring Fresh Harvest to Wellen Park residents and visitors,” Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park, wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. “This is such a great way to come out and enjoy downtown while shopping for produce and goods from local vendors.”
The Fresh Harvest market will feature 30 different vendor booths with produce, herbs, spices, cut flowers, teas, canned and preserved fruits and vegetables, syrups, baked goods, pickled foods, fresh seafood, meats, poultry, eggs, milk, specialty cheeses, and prepared food and beverages.
