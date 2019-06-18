ENGLEWOOD — After two days interviewing six candidates who want to be the next fire chief, the Englewood Area Fire Control District will narrow a list down to three or four top contenders today.
The applicants who make the short list will interview July 16. Fire commissioners hope to make their decision the following day and then begin negotiations. The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the administrative office in Paul Morris Industrial Park on South River Road.
Fire District acting Chief John Stubbs led off the interviews Tuesday.
Stubbs, now 51, has served as an Englewood firefighter since 1993 and worked his way up through the ranks, becoming second-in-command as a division chief for Chief Scott Lane, then as acting chief after Lane resigned in April to become North Port's deputy chief. He's nearing retirement as a firefighter but wants to continue to serve the district as its chief.
"There's a bigger picture to all this," Stubbs told commissioners. "We can get to the next level."
Pete DiMaria, the 55-year-old Naples fire chief, did homework, presented the Englewood commissioners with a list of goals and objectives in a "vision plan" if he's named chief. Among his ideas, DiMaria wants to create community outreach programs and improve the fire district's presence on social media. He's reaching retirement in the Naples department.
"I decided to look for another department where I can share my talents," DiMaria said.
Since 2014, Michael Tucker, 52, has worked with the Florida Bureau of Fire Standards, but before that he served as fire chief for The Villages, a sprawling Central Florida retirement community near Wildwood. His experience with The Villages would serve him well in Englewood. Where the Englewood fire district is divided by two counties, Tucker said The Villages exists in three counties and three different municipalities.
"Firefighting has been in my blood since I was 18 years old," Tucker said.
Also being considered for the position and interviewed Monday were:
• David Ezell, 52, has served as an assistant fire chief at Bradenton Fire Department since 2011. He's an emergency response specialist. He started out as an engineer but soon realized that wasn't what he wanted. He believes a fire chief needs to be a "360 degree" leader, one who serves the community at large, the fire board, firefighters and staff.
• Kevin Easton, 53, retired from the Sarasota County Fire Department, but wasn't ready to retire and feels he has another 10 years of fire service in him. Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski, who had served as Sarasota County and Englewood's fire chief, suggested to Easton apply for the Englewood position.
• Robert Metzger, 63, now serves as the fire chief and harbor master for Redondo Beach, California. He worked as the fire chief for the Golden Gate Fire Control and Rescue District near Naples in Collier County from 2008-2013.
