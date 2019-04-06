ENGLEWOOD — Fire Chief Scott Lane will celebrate his 55th birthday Monday.
And on April 29, Lane will take his firefighting career into a new direction.
He leaves the Englewood Fire Control District and will become the deputy fire chief for the city of North Port.
“Many of our members have worked under Chief Lane over the years and attribute their fire service successes to the strong foundation developed under his leadership at the Nokomis (Volunteer) Fire Department, and as a neighboring Chief Officer in Englewood,” North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus said in a press release Friday.
Actually, Lane interviewed Titus for the Nokomis department when he first wanted to become a firefighter 28 years ago. Titus said many chiefs, assistant chiefs and firefighters throughout Sarasota and neighboring counties — if not the state — owe their starts to Lane. Titus and Lane have also maintained a close relationship throughout the years.
“(Lane) is a perfect fit for a young, growing department,” Titus said Friday. He expects the Englewood and North Port fire departments to maintain their close relationship.
A North Port selection committee, made up of Titus, NP Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales, HR specialist Nicole DeLaMater and Deputy Fire Chief Joseph McCord — who Lane is replacing — voted unanimously to hire Lane.
McCord is retiring after serving 25 years in the North Port department.
Lane praised the Englewood fire district, describing its firefighters, staff and elected fire commissioners as “awesome,” as working well together as a team, but the time was right for the change. He also confessed he felt burnt out as a chief.
“I never came here to be a fire chief” in Englewood, Lane said, recalling how he stepped up to be chief when his predecessor, former Chief Brian Gorski, resigned in 2013.
“When (Gorski) left, I felt at the time it was a necessity I stepped up because (Gorski) made positive changes,” Lane said. “I wanted to carry on what he started, and now (the fire district) is on solid ground.”
“I’m an operational guy,” Lane said of himself. He looks forward to assisting Titus grow the North Port department. “I just want to be part of a team.”
Born and raised in Venice, Lane first served as a junior firefighter for the Nokomis Volunteer Department at age 15. He became a state-certified firefighter in 1983. Lane rose though the ranks to become the volunteer department’s chief, its first paid position. He served as volunteer department chief for 17 years.
In 2004, Lane left Nokomis and started working as a captain for the Englewood fire district, then as an assistant chief five years ago. Among his duties as Englewood assistant chief, Lane established and oversaw operations at the fire district’s training academy.
Fire district’s next step
Englewood Area Fire Control District’s elected fire commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for their regular monthly meeting. Fire Commission Chairman Ron Davison said he expects the board will map out what steps it will take following Lane’s departure.
Lane called Davison earlier this week and told Davison what he decided.
“He was an outstanding asset to our department,” Davison said of Lane and crediting him with garnering state certification for the training academy. While lamenting Lane’s departure, Davison doesn’t feel the fire district needs to rush to find his replacement.
Division Chief John Stubbs will serve as the interim fire chief.
Lane’s decision is not based on money. He earned $115,000 with the fire district and turned down an offer of $122,000 to sign a new three-year contract with fire district. He also turned down raises for the first two years of his expiring three-year contract, Robinson said.
According to city officials, Lane’s starting salary with North Port will be $112,401.02. McCord earned $115,022.90 as deputy chief last year.
“I know I have six or eight years left in my career,” Lane said. “I have to enjoy what I do. Not that I haven’t enjoyed being fire chief, but six or eight more years of this — I wouldn’t make it.”
