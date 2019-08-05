ENGLEWOOD — The search for Englewood's new Fire Chief is over. 

The Englewood Area Fire Control District's board came to an agreement this morning with Kevin Easton to take over the top spot in the department.

Easton has served as Sarasota County assistant chief of administrative operations 2014-2016 and with the county fire department since 1991. He also served as a county EMS quality manager for the Office of the Medical Director from 2000-2003.

The fire chief job came open when Scott Lane resigned in April. Lane is serving as a deputy fire chief in North Port.

For more, read Steve Reilly's story in Tuesday's Englewood Sun and yoursun.com.

