A blast from the past. Thanks to a donation from the Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association, the Englewood Area Fire Control District now owns an antique 1964 fire truck that will be ridden in parades, other community events and will give Santa a lift during the Christmas season.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ENGLEWOOD AREA FIRE CONTROL DISTRICT
ENGLEWOOD — Everyone is invited to the Englewood Fire District’s free open house this weekend.
The fire district will mark National Fire Prevention Week with the open house 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Englewood Fire Training Center, 13400 Haligan Way, off South River Road.
Kids and adults can learn hands-on what it takes to handle a fire hose or gain a new perspective by taking a ride in the bucket of a ladder truck. The day will include firefighting and auto extraction demonstrations and a chance to meet Sparky the Dog.
The open house will feature the district’s fire trucks and other equipment, including the district’s “new” antique fire truck.
The Englewood Fire District now owns a 1964 American LaFrance open-cab pumper truck that can be used for parades, displays, and will even give Santa a lift during the Christmas season.
The truck, which reportedly runs very well, was purchased last month, thanks to a donation from the Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association, and delivered to the station.
There is also an educational component to the open house. Englewood firefighters will help children and adults to be attuned to the distinct sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide detector alarms.
“We’re trying to better educate children about fire safety,” Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.