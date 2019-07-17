By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
Negotiations will begin Monday for Bradenton Assistant Fire Chief David Ezell to take the reins of the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
“I was thrilled to get a second interview,” said Ezell, who was one of the three final candidates called back by the Englewood fire board. Board members interviewed him and two other candidates Tuesday to fill the post that former Chief Scott Lane vacated the position in April. Assistant Chief John Stubbs has served the acting chief since Lane’s departure.
Ezell will begin negotiating Monday with fire district officials. The goal is for Ezell to start Sept. 3, after Labor Day. He promised the Bradenton department a 30-day notice
Ezell, 52, grew up in Manatee County and has served in the Bradenton Fire Department since 1994, working his way up through the ranks. He was named the department’s assistant chief in 2011. He went to Manatee High School, and his educational accomplishments include earning a master’s degree in public administration in 2012 at Barry University’s Tamp campus.
Throughout the years, he’s heard good reports about Englewood’s fire district and how it has a “magical spark” and is excellent working conditions.
“That speaks volumes for a great department,” he said.
When he left, Lane earned $122,000, plus benefits. The fire commissioners agreed Wednesday to offer Ezell a starting salary of $120,000 with benefits. Now living in Bradenton, he will receive use of a vehicle with the caveat that in a year, he move in the district or no more than 20 miles outside of the district.
Ezell may work for a municipal fire department, but he’s no stranger to independent fire districts. During his interview, he told fire commissioners how Manatee County has two municipal fire departments and nine special fire districts. He also has relationships with Sarasota and Charlotte counties’ fire officials.
“I want to become a student of Englewood,” he told fire commissioners Wednesday, explaining what his initial actions as chief will be. He wants to learn more about the fire district and the Englewood community at large, including its fire and safety risks.
To learn more, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.