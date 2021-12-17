Englewood Fire upgrading its medical assistance

Englewood Area Fire Control District is upgrading its emergency medical services. Firefighter Jason Franklin and Lt. Shane Williams are both trained paramedics ready, willing and able to serve the Englewood community.
Firefighter Jason Franklin and Lt. Shane Williams with a cardiac monitor and other emergency medical supplies the Englewood Area Fire Control District intends to equip its fire trucks so firefighters, many of whom will be paramedics, can offer advanced emergency medical care.
ENGLEWOOD — Beefing up its emergency medical assistance has been a longtime goal for the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
That goal is being realized.
“This a huge step,” Fire Chief Kevin Easton said. “It’s been talked about for many years and we are finally making it happen.”
The Fire District is outfitting the first of what could eventually become a fleet of “advanced life support” fire engines with paramedic firefighters.
The idea is for them to respond and assist Sarasota and Charlotte County ambulance emergency medical responses.
The first advanced life support engine will be at the district’s Station 71 on South Indiana Avenue. The second engine will be at Station 72 in Placida, where the district’s marine unit is stationed. A paramedic will be a crew member on the fire boat.
Easton saluted the district’s firefighters for making it happen.
On their own time, firefighters signed up and spent 18 months upgrading their emergency medical training to be certified as paramedics. It takes four firefighters trained as paramedics to man one engine fully, Easton suggested.
The upgrade in equipment is not inexpensive.
A cardiac monitor alone costs $45,000. In all, the fire district expects to spend $75,000 to equip each vehicle with cardiac monitors, pediatric and other medical supplies.
Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties serve the Englewood area with emergency medical care and ambulances. County ambulances will still be responsible for transporting patients to hospitals.
The Fire District, which is independent of both county government operations, will be better able to supplement the emergency medical care in the Englewood area, Easton said.
The bottom-line value for the upgrades is having the district firefighters trained and equipped to answer medical calls with the same emergency medical care as ambulances, which sometimes are busy with other calls.
While the state has approved the Fire District’s medical upgrade, the Fire District is still working out the details of Charlotte and Sarasota’s medical protocols, which differ from each other, Easton said.
