ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County deputies arrested an Englewood man, accusing him of stabbing another man in the face and back.
The suspect had the victim's name — and two others — tattooed on his back, inside a drawing of a tombstone, along with the word "snitchin," according to reports released Tuesday.
Charles C. Anderson, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, arrest reports show.
The stabbing happened on April 3 in Nokomis, but Anderson left the area. Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension and Criminal Investigations teams worked with the U.S. Marshals Office to track him to Vero Beach, and took him into custody April 16, according to the sheriff's office. He was booked into Sarasota County Jail on Monday, with a bond set at $250,000.
On April 3, Randy Hammond spoke with another man, Tim Brucker, about buying a speaker for his car. Brucker came to Hammond's house on River Road in Nokomis with a woman in the vehicle. While Brucker and Hammond were talking, Anderson ran out of Brucker's vehicle with a towel wrapped around his head and attacked Hammond, according to the affidavit.
"Hammond was knocked to the ground and felt a sharp pain to his right jaw, after being struck," the report states. He was also struck in the back, before the three people left. Hammond's mother, Sherrie Hammond, also saw the incident.
Deputies interviewed Hammond at Venice Hospital, where they saw a straight, deep cut on his face. Hospital staff said it would have been caused by a sharp cutting tool.
Deputies found Anderson in a crime database, that described a tattoo on his lower back that read, "Randy Hammond's snichin a— f— boy, brad grells snitches get stitches, tyler james shepard found in a ditch."
The words were inside tattoos of tombstones, the affidavit read.
