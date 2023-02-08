Takes a lot of practice to crack a whip like the Florida “cracker” cowboys did it. Isabella Park of Bit of Hope Ranch shows how it’s done at Englewood’s annual Cracker Fair in this undated photo. The 19th annual Cracker Fair is set for Saturday at Pioneer Plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — A good helping of Old Florida will come to Englewood’s historic Dearborn Street this weekend.
The 19th annual Cracker Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the newly rebuilt Pioneer Plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Admission is free.
Presented by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, the Cracker Fair is the culmination of a week of historical celebration and education events in Englewood called Lemon Bay Fest, dubbed “Englewood History with Zest!”
As in the past, it will feature lots of live music, all kinds of food including traditional Florida fare, whip-cracking demonstrations, plenty of artists, authors and crafts, and demonstrations by the Peace River Wildlife Center.
LEMON DESSERTS
One of the highlights of the day will be the Historical Lemon Dessert Contest, hosted by the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club. Contest chair Jeannie Joyce said she expects a record number of entries and has six well-qualified judges lined up to choose winners.
The judges include Sue Atamanchuk, owner of Magolias on the Bay, Lock N’ Key and the Sandbar Grille & Tiki; Jill Hemmes, owner of The Waverly; Charlotte Sao, owner of Landy’s; Marie LaForge, owner of Mango Bistro; Sara Libertore, owner of Libby’s; and Laurie Farlow, owner of Farlow’s on the Water.
The dessert categories this year have been expanded. They include cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, lemon bars and “other.” The contest is open to all. Lemons must be a main ingredient.
Judging will begin at 11 a.m. and the winners will be announced from the stage at noon.
Once the winners are announced, sample plates of the desserts will be available to fair-goers for a $1 donation at the big tent.
Participants should bring their entries to the plaza between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
