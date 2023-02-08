Cracker Fair

Takes a lot of practice to crack a whip like the Florida “cracker” cowboys did it. Isabella Park of Bit of Hope Ranch shows how it’s done at Englewood’s annual Cracker Fair in this undated photo. The 19th annual Cracker Fair is set for Saturday at Pioneer Plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — A good helping of Old Florida will come to Englewood’s historic Dearborn Street this weekend.

The 19th annual Cracker Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the newly rebuilt Pioneer Plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Admission is free.


Lemon Bay Cracker Fair

Baking contestants show the breadth and depth of lemon pies and other desserts at Englewood’s annual Cracker Fair on West Dearborn Street. The 19th annual Cracker Fair is Saturday.
James Hawkins

Singer-songwriter James Hawkins will perform Saturday at the Cracker Fair in Englewood. His specialty is crafting and performing songs about the region’s history.
