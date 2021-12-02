ENGLEWOOD — Englewood is decking the halls for the Christmas holiday, with special events that are aimed at stoking the yuletide spirit.
SING-ALONG
The Lemon Bay Historical Society plans its annual Christmas holiday Sing-Along for 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., at Indiana and Second avenues, just south of the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
Pastor Don Burlock and Mary Burlock of Englewood United Methodist Church will lead the festivities with organ, piano, accordion and alto horn accompaniment.
For Englewood Methodists, the historic Green Street Church Museum is a return home. The Methodist congregation’s first church was originally on Green Street in Englewood. Built in 1928, the building served as Englewood’s first house of worship and is recognized by the Sarasota County Register of Historic Places.
Admission to the Sing-A-Long is free, but the nonprofit Historical Society welcomes donations. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Dearborn Christmas Walk
The Old Englewood Village Association with the assistance of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency are bringing the the Christmas spirit to Dearborn Street.
Get out your most comfortable shoes for the Dearborn Street Christmas Walk from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 along West Dearborn Street.
The walk will start at Orange Street and will head west to Cedar Street.
“It should be an exciting night,” CRA manager Debbie Marks said in an email to The Daily Sun. “Santa and his sleigh will be providing rides for the children up and down the 400 block of Dearborn Street.”
Santa is scheduled to arrive on Dearborn at 4 p.m. and will offer sleigh rides 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Raffles will be held for four girls’ and four boys’ bicycles, sponsored by The Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay Grace Veterinary Clinic, Tall Pines Realty, Dr. John O’Laughlin, the Kathi “O” Group and the Dunkin & Shirley law office,
Various Dearborn Street merchants and businesses will be open to share in the holiday fun, such as face painting , cookie decorations, an adult raffle for a $100 VISA gift card, performances by the Lemon Bay High School marching band and other festivities
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets (but no coolers) for a showing of the 2018 animated feature, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 7 p.m. at 501 W. Dearborn St.
HELPING SANTA
The call is out to help families most in need have a happier Christmas.
Since Dec. 1, the Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church opened its “Christmas Shoppe” every Christmas. The center intends to families of the food bank with children from newborns to 17 years of age.
The center is in “dire need” of for all ages, but particularly gifts for girls and boys ages 13 to 17 years old.
Specifically, the center hopes for donations of personal care products, socks, lip gloss, nail polish, purses, wallets, back packs, hair products, sports items, games, craft making kits, and gift cards are items appreciated by these age groups.
Donations can be picked up or bring them to the Jubilee Center Monday to Wednesday between 10 a.m. to noon at 401 S. Broadway For more information, call Sally Stephenson at 410-703-1055.
CHRISTMAS DINNER
No Englewood tradition says Christmas like the annual and free Englewood United Methodist Church Christmas dinner.
For 30 years, hundreds of United Methodist volunteers have prepared and served Christmas dinners for all in the community.
Last year alone, the volunteers served more than 2,000 holiday dinners. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and butter, and pumpkin pie.
Not quite ready to throw pandemic protocols to the side, the church will not be serving dinners in its fellowship hall. Instead, people can drive to the church, 700 E. Dearborn St., and pick up their hot Christmas dinners at the rear of the fellowship hall.
Meal pickups will be from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas day.
However, for those who are without transportation or are home bound for other reasons, volunteers will be taking reservations for deliveries. Reservations can be made by calling 941-474-5588, extension 101, now until noon Dec. 24.
Volunteers ask those who order deliveries to leave a name and phone number so that volunteers can call back with instructions.
