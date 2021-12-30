ENGLEWOOD EAST — Shawn Harris danced around Anahid Shammassian’s driveway, eagerly awaiting Santa’s visit.
It didn’t matter that it was the day after Christmas, the 6-year-old was elated to see Santa came to visit him again in Englewood.
“I’m so happy,” Shawn said while his Santa hat bounced around his head. “I’m going to get a gift.”
Brinley Hartnett, 3, walked around Shammassian’s yard checking out the festive blow up unicorn, Hawaiian Santa, reindeer, gingerbread men, Mickey and Minnie and elves. Her eyes lit up when the garage door opened and Santa emerged with a wagon filled with toys.
Each child’s name was called to come sit on Santa’s lap as they received a gift
The Englewood grandmother planned for about 75 children this year. It doubled from two years ago when she held the event at her home.
“I do this for the kids of my co-workers at (Englewood) Walmart, and many of the neighborhood children,” she said. “I do it because I love children. I love Christmas.”
Shammassian also does it for the hugs she receives from children. Some thank her, others give her a kiss. She’s loved even more while walking around with Gummy bear and marshmallow Shish Kabobs and homemade cookies. She serves hot cocoa while Santa poses with families for cookies.
The 65-year-old, nicknamed “Nanny Candy,” missed having the event for the first time in five years, last year because she had COVID-19. She was a miserable for a little while.
“I just couldn’t do it,” she said. “Then this year, my family came and they’ve never seen what I do. They’ve always just heard about it. That’s why I had to have it the day after Christmas.
“I don’t think kids mind seeing Santa once more and getting one more Christmas present,” she said. “I think it worked out nicely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.