ENGLEWOOD — Anyone who has insight on early-life trauma, whether through experience or through education, is invited to a meeting Wednesday to help others in the community.
“We are looking for people to talk about early-life trauma so that it can be better identified,” said Kay Tvaroch, executive director of the Englewood Community Coalition Inc. “We are also looking for persons who influence others through service, business, civic, or personal interaction to come to the meeting.”
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, or online via Zoom. It’s sponsored by the Englewood Community Coalition.
The purpose of the public meeting is to facilitate a greater understanding in the community about how Adverse Childhood Experiences, known by the acronym ACES, impacts the health and wellness for a person for life.
“Childhood trauma is interrelated to negative educational, occupational, and economic opportunities as well as risky behaviors, including substance misuse,” Tvaroch said. “We want to increase ACES awareness and the understanding in the community of how to approach it, prevent it, identify it, and respond to ACES.”
Such approach begins with identifying risk and protective factors in the community. Childhood trauma can occur in a household when a child experiences domestic violence, bullying, homelessness, their parent’s divorce or the death of a loved one.
Other factors that are outside the home can impact a child as well.
“If there is a lack of jobs or only low-paying jobs and a parent has to work three jobs, then the child doesn’t get to see that parent,” Tvaroch said. “If there’s discrimination, a lack of affordable housing, poor air or water quality — these are all factors which are detrimental to a child.”
Negative factors in a child’s environment can have an impact on their whole life. It can lead to teen pregnancies, substance abuse, mental health issues, heart disease and high blood pressure, Tvaroch said.
“We know the economy can be impacted as well as a community,” she said. “During the pandemic, the child may get behind in their education or hasn’t had the opportunity to socialize or learn to communicate with their peers, and it can become a long-term problem. There are other things that disrupt a child’s life like hurricanes and sea-level rise which could displace them.”
Tvaroch says by identifying these ACES situations, there may be national, state, county and community resources to help families and prevent others from experiencing the same sometimes multi-generational damaging issues.
“I like to think of ACES awareness like we do for storm preparation,” she said. “We’ve identified risk, we fortify our homes, we spread safety information throughout, we help each other put up the shutters. If a tree falls on a house, we also have a plan and know the resources, insurance company, the power company, and the neighbors who pitch in.
“That’s what we can do with the kids,” she said. “We identify those at-risk, mentor them with strong role models, provide them factual information and useful skills, and be there for them. If they get struck by any of the risks, we should be ready with accessible affordable professional help, stand by them and mitigate appropriately.”
In promoting ACES awareness, Charlotte County and Sarasota County health departments are interested in hearing stories of Englewood residents who experienced childhood trauma in order to help with additional resources.
“I’ve asked both Dr. Joe Pepe, director of Charlotte Health Department, and Ashley Spangler, Health Planning, Education & Promotion for Sarasota DOH to be on the call to relate their respective county’s commitments,” she said.
“The program will be moderated by Dr. Brian Armen, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Rotonda, president elect of the Englewood Community Coalition Inc.,” she said.
“The Coalition’s mission is to serve as the collective voice of the Englewood community, promoting health and wellness, with a focus on reducing and preventing youth substance abuse. We are not collecting health related, personal or statistical information,” she said. “Our overall purpose of the event is to raise awareness.”
For more information, call or text 941-681-0091, or get the Zoom link by sending email to: office@ccenglewood.com
