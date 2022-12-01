ENGLEWOOD — Englewood patients and their families who need fast medical care have a new state-of-the art place to get help.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has completed its $10 million state-of-the-art Emergency Department renovation.
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood patients and their families who need fast medical care have a new state-of-the art place to get help.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has completed its $10 million state-of-the-art Emergency Department renovation.
Hospital staff, administration and community leaders celebrated the opening of the 8,400 square-foot project expands capacity facility this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new facility was built in stages, as the old Emergency Department continued to operate. The new entrance is on the side of the building.
In addition to the new entryway, reception area and waiting area, the brand-new department has several features, according to information supplied by the hospital:
• The number of patient care areas expanded from 8 to 18.
• There are new bronchoscopy-endoscopy suites.
• There's a dedicated lounge for first responders.
• There are new behavioral health safe rooms.
• Trauma suites are expanded.
• There's a private consultation room.
• Emergency support space has been expanded.
All the new systems and equipment were upgraded for energy efficiency.
“With a major hospital closing in Venice coupled with the continued growth in our region, the health care needs of our residents are also increasing. Care close to home is critical in an emergency,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Young stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
The hospital is 10 miles south of the intersection of Englewood Road (State Road 776) and U.S. 41.
"We are well positioned to care for Venice residents and those in Sarasota and Charlotte counties,” Young said.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is the only hospital in Florida to earn 21 consecutive “A” grades for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of grading the ability of general hospitals to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
For more information about HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.