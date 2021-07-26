ENGLEWOOD — Gone is the rickety, old building on the church campus that was Englewood Helping Hand.
On Monday, about 45 supporters of the food pantry and assistance nonprofit watched as board member Mark Rennie dug a gold-plated shovel into the ground, celebrating the year-long construction project.
With Rennie and countless other's contributions, Helping Hand raised the more than $370,000 needed for a new building that is about 200 yards from the old building at the campus on Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 E. Dearborn St. They are currently operating from a mobile unit behind the church.
"It will be so great to volunteer at a food pantry that has a bathroom," board member Beryl Butler joked. "In all the time I volunteered here, I never got rained on when I ran to use the powder room inside the church. The church has been wonderful to us."
Board president Ginny Anderson said with a new facility featuring running water, bathrooms, kitchen, a food pantry, office and a drive-in garage to unpack food, Helping Hand can get back to doing more for the community.
"We used to work with the (Sarasota County) health department who brought vaccines here and helped with health issues for the uninsured," she said. "I'd like to see us get back to that and other things once we open."
Helping Hand is a nonprofit social services agency that doesn't receive government funding from either Sarasota or Charlotte counties. It serves residents in both counties in Englewood with rental assistance, food and utility bills. It is supported by eight area churches.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger promised Anderson he would talk to Chuck Henry who heads the health department to see if a new agreement could be reached.
Anderson said about 100 people are using the pantry during the summer.
The church gave Helping Hand a 99-year lease of the land for $1 a year.
The event was blessed by The Rev. Bo Sim, who said the facility was being built on hallowed ground.
