ENGLEWOOD — “If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going,” the noted poet and author Maya Angelou said.
Englewood won’t be having that problem.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society, the Elsie Quirk and Charlotte-Englewood libraries are spearheading the 18th annual Lemon Bay Festival, set for the week of Feb. 1-8. The festival dives into the past.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will offer a taste of what will come.
In anticipation of the centennial of Sarasota County in 2021, the Historical Society invited Frank Cassell, historian and author of Creating Sarasota County, to speak. He will share highlights of the county’s history in the Roaring ‘20s. He will address why Sarasota County residents decided to secede from Manatee County.
Cassell is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Green Street Church and Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave. The event is free (donations will be accepted) and light refreshments will be served. Cassell will have copies of his Creating Sarasota County available for purchase.
Feasting on history
Both libraries have scheduled historical talks, musical and other performances throughout the week. Events also include open houses and tours of the historic Lampp House on Perry Street, the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club at Cocoanut Avenue and Maple Street, and the Cookie House at Cedar Point.
The historical activities culminate with the Lemon Bay Historical Society’s 17th annual Cracker Fair, scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
The fair includes its annual lemon pie and dessert competition, Florida cowboy cracker whip demonstrations, live entertainment and various exhibits like how to prepare swamp cabbage, arts and crafts, as well as participating local merchants, food and other vendors.
“The term ‘cracker’ comes from the cracking of the whip that Florida cow hunters used to herd cattle,” Historical Society board member Don Bayley explained. “Florida was the first cattle producing state in America.”
Historical Society president Charlie Hicks described the Cracker Fair as always being an event allowing longtime Englewood residents — and newer ones — to get together, reminisce and catch up with one another.
For more information, call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1110, the Englewood-Charlotte Library at 941-681-3736 or the Lemon Bay Historical Society at 305-504-7220 or visit lemonbayhistory.com.
