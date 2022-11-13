Betty Nugent, curator of the Englewood Museum, dubbed this dress as the “Lucy Dress,” an outfit from the 1950s that Lucille Ball might have worn on her “I Love Lucy.” The Englewood Museum is a treasure trove of keepsakes from Englewood life in the early 20th century.
Betty Nugent, curator of the Englewood Museum and owner of the historic Lampp House on Perry Street, invited the public to the fourth anniversary of the museum, set for 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE REILLY
Betty Nugent, curator of the Englewood Museum, dubbed this dress as the “Lucy Dress,” an outfit from the 1950s that Lucille Ball might have worn on her “I Love Lucy.” The Englewood Museum is a treasure trove of keepsakes from Englewood life in the early 20th century.
ENGLEWOOD — What better place to celebrate Englewood’s past than at the Englewood Museum on Perry Street.
With music and food, the museum will celebrate its fourth anniversary 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., just west of Old Englewood Road.
Four years ago, Betty Nugent, the present owner of the Lampp House on Perry Street, decided to devote the first floor of her home to collect and preserve various artifacts and memorabilia that are emblematic of life in Englewood during the first half of the 20th Century.
“Englewood and its history is important,” Nugent said. “It’s our (community’s) history.”
The Lampp House — along with the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club at the corner of Cocoanut Avenue and Maple Street, and the Green Street Church now at the corner of Second and South Indiana avenues — remain as community landmarks.
Think of a time before the Intracoastal Waterway cut through Lemon Bay or before Sarasota County implemented mosquito control in 1945 or before air conditioning was a convenience in most, if not all, homes.
In 1928, Jesse “Pat” Lampp built a larger home for his family, his wife Edith Mae and their four children, next door to their original home on Perry Street.
Like many in Englewood, Lampp commercially fished, but he also cleared land and became a builder. He was also among those who donated their time and talents to build the Woman’s Club. Both structures are on the historic register.
To learn more, visit eahmuseum.org. For more information, call Nugent at 941-275-3245.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.