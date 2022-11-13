ENGLEWOOD — What better place to celebrate Englewood’s past than at the Englewood Museum on Perry Street.

With music and food, the museum will celebrate its fourth anniversary 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., just west of Old Englewood Road.


