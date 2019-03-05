ENGLEWOOD — Englewood firefighters responded in force to a late-night house fire that severely damaged a home in the Whispering Pines neighborhood.
The fire started around midnight Saturday in the rear of the two-story wood-frame home on the 1800 block of Whispering Pines Circle in the northern part of Englewood.
The fire quickly burned through the roof of and destroyed the pool cage behind the house, said Chief Scott Lane of the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
The family was at home, but everyone got out safely. There were no injuries.
One of the family members who was on a computer looked up and saw the glow, and then realized the back of the house was on fire, Lane said.
“It was extremely foggy Saturday night, so maybe that kept any of the neighbors from noticing it,” Land said.
When firefighters arrived, they began to attack the fire from inside, but once the roof began collapsing, the firefighters had to get out and fight it from the outside.
Lane said six units from the Englewood Area Fire Control District were joined by one unit from the Sarasota County Fire Department and two rescue units. The fire was close enough to the boundary between the Englewood district and Sarasota County territory to trigger the mutual response.
Lane said the fire was not intentionally set, and the State Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause. The Fire Marshal’s office had not provided a report as of Monday. The home’s driveway was blocked off Monday, and nobody appeared to be at home.
