ENGLEWOOD — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital’s Wound Care Center was recently awarded the Center of Distinction award by Healogics.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including healing rates for diabetic wounds to complex arterial ulcers, and patient satisfaction rates higher than 92%.
“Receiving the Center of Distinction award is an honor because it recognizes the quality of care we provide our patients every day, year after year. We are proud of our caregivers and their great work to reduce healing time, improve healing rates and provide an exceptional patient experience,” said CEO Steve Young.
The award comes during Wound Care Awareness Month recognized by the hospital to raise awareness of the risks associated with chronic wounds. “The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of disease. There are more than seven million people in the US suffering from chronic wound diseases and we are proud to provide wound care treatment to our community,” continued Young.
Wound care involves medical intervention to heal a wound after injury. The Wound Care Center specializes in treatments for patients suffering from various conditions like diabetes, peripheral artery disease (PAD), cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that increase the likelihood of a person having or developing a chronic wound.
If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.
When an individual needs help healing a wound that is resisting traditional care, a multidisciplinary team of nurses, plastic surgeon, podiatrist, infectious disease and vascular surgery specialists will use advanced wound care modalities for treatment. These include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have only made matters worse, as many who have suffered from chronic wounds have not sought needed care during the past two years. The result has been a steep rise in amputations, according to a study from the American Diabetes Association.
“We work to address chronic wounds that can be distressing and challenging for our patients. We strive to return them to a better quality of life without the limitation of a chronic wound through the most advanced treatment protocols,” said Dr. Wadi Gomero-Cure, medical director of the HCA Florida Englewood Hospital Wound Care Center.
