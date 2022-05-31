Like all hospitals, Englewood Community Hospital is more than beds, doctors and nurses. Contractors spent the weekend cleaning up some spilled diesel fuel for its emergency generator, which is housed in a concrete structure.
ENGLEWOOD — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital had to clean up a small fuel spill.
According to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection, diesel fuel spilled and overflowed 9 a.m. Saturday from a "belly tank" that holds fuel for the hospital's emergency generator, which is housed in a concrete structure beside the facility.
As required, its officials notified the FDEP of the spill.
"We have processes and procedures in place to detect issues and are proud of our team for the immediate response to contain the leak," HCA Florida Englewood spokeswoman Julie Beatty said.
The blame was a faulty float valve causing a leak in a backup power generator. That generator is not in the main building of the hospital, she said.
"We are in the process of replacing the valve," she stated in an email. "No neighboring properties or water supplies in the community were affected."
Most of the spill was contained to the concrete enclosure housing the generator. However, some diesel fuel did spill out onto the ground surrounding the enclosure, the FDEP reported.
The hospital called its environmental consultant, Petrotech Southeast, to begin clean up.
"The spill is currently stabilized," the FDEP report stated. "A crew from Petrotech Southeast will return to the site to begin hand digging in the area of impacted soil and coordinate with GHP to develop a remediation plan."
Petrotech workers were onsite Tuesday.
"We continue to work closely with an environmental remediation specialist and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," Beatty said Tuesday. "Soil quality samples are being analyzed to ensure complete clean-up."
