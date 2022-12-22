HCA Florida Englewood Hospital Wreaths Across America

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital leaders honor the memory of fellow caregiver, Paul Evans, through Volunteer Work during National Wreaths Across America Day. Pictured are, from left, Mike Beatty, Julie Beatty, CEO Steve Young, John Pender, Laura Pender and Bill English.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD – On Saturday, leaders from HCA Florida Englewood Hospital recognized National Wreaths Across America Day, drawing on inspiration from one of their team members who died in 2022.

During this year's National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers at more than 3,400 sites across the United States, at sea and abroad laid 2.7 million wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.


