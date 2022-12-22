HCA Florida Englewood Hospital leaders honor the memory of fellow caregiver, Paul Evans, through Volunteer Work during National Wreaths Across America Day. Pictured are, from left, Mike Beatty, Julie Beatty, CEO Steve Young, John Pender, Laura Pender and Bill English.
ENGLEWOOD – On Saturday, leaders from HCA Florida Englewood Hospital recognized National Wreaths Across America Day, drawing on inspiration from one of their team members who died in 2022.
During this year's National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers at more than 3,400 sites across the United States, at sea and abroad laid 2.7 million wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.
The Englewood Hospital team was inspired by the memory of Paul Evans, a hospital caregiver who died in 2022.
Evans was a member of the HCA Florida Healthcare family for six years. He joined the senior management team of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital as vice president of Operations in September 2021.
"Paul had previously shared a story about how much it meant to him to honor his father’s service to our country by laying a wreath at his grave. The team was inspired to honor Paul’s memory by volunteering at Sarasota National Cemetery," Julie Beatty, director of Communications & Community Engagement, said in an email to The Daily Sun.
Previously, Evans served as director of Food and Nutrition Services at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Paul’s legacy of service to patients will live on through his work on the $10 million emergency department renovation at Englewood Hospital and the newly opened HCA Florida Wellen Park Medical Office near the hospital," Beatty said.
He also took the lead on the $6.9 million renovation of the kitchen space at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, she said.
He will be most remembered by his inspiring example of servant leadership, Beatty said.
