ENGLEWOOD — New designs for West Dearborn Street are moving at lightning speed.
Kimley-Horn consultants has completed its first visual look at what the business district may become, beginning as soon as next year.
The consultants' images were a topic at this week's meeting of the Community Redevelopment Area's advisory board. They show more angled parking along the commercial district, new plantings, redesigned benches and decorative lighting and trash cans. The design work is about 30 percent done, and the consultants will make two more presentations as plans come together.
Once the plans are finished, construction could begin as early as May or June 2020. During the off-season months, work will commence on Dearborn, and then switch to South McCall when the winter "snowbird" season approaches.
Some merchants on West Dearborn welcome the improvements.
"It's needed," said Karen Tyree, owners of Ivy's on Dearborn women's clothing boutique.
"Dearborn has died a few times and came back," said Shirley Campbell, an Arts Alliance member and part-time employee at Ivy's.
"I think it's the shops and restaurants," Campbell said, citing her own reasons why she likes Dearborn. "It's not necessarily the quaintness; people like it because shops are close together. Older people don't want to walk a mile like in malls."
With the city of Venice undergoing its own downtown revitalization effort, the timing may be right for West Dearborn to get a facelift, Campbell said.
Not everyone wants to see change.
Holly Duke, an Englewood resident originally from rural New Hampshire, can be found most days on West Dearborn reading and sitting at one of the outdoor tables of the coffee shops. She likes Dearborn and Englewood as they are and wouldn't want to see Dearborn transformed into a touristy motif.
However, she said she'd like more plants, trees and landscaping along the corridor.
"I came to this town specifically because it looked like this," Duke said of the 400 block of West Dearborn. "It didn't look like every other upscale town. But I would love to see Dearborn Street thrive. It scares me to death when it's like a bowling alley in the summer. I don't know how these (businesses) do it."
The public will be able to keep abreast of the project as the design moves closer to completion. Consultants scheduled presentations at the monthly Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency's advisory board meetings. CRA advisory board chairman Todd Tracy praised the consultants for incorporating the public's input into to their designs.
"Their presentations have been excellent," Tracy said.
Taking into consideration the public's preferences, Kimley-Horn is developing a design involving pastel blues, yellows and grays. It has an artistic-fishing village motif with creatively designed pavers at intersections and other design amenities.
Most West Dearborn property owners are buying into the plans, even providing the county necessary easements for the parking and other amenities. But it's not like the public wouldn't like to see Kimley-Horn tweak their plans.
Olde Englewood Village Association president Taylor Meals said he's heard people questioning why the design shows 10-foot wide sidewalks. Meals has heard from people who don't see a need for sidewalks that wide.
Bobby and Dawn Marie Lee own Bobarino's Pizza, a half block south of West Dearborn on Magnolia Avenue. They like to see the design amenities extend onto a portion of Magnolia and other sidestreets.
Along with the Kimley Horn planning, CRA manager Debbie Marks has been collecting ideas of what small projects or amenities people want to see. She's collected 50 or more suggestions.
The CRA will conduct a public workshop where people can "pin-a-sticker-on-the-idea" they like best. Those ideas then can be incorporated into CRA planning.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
