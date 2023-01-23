ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival is slated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Jan. 28-29, both days on the grounds of the Englewood Elks Club at 401 N. Indiana Ave. in Englewood.

This juried art show is curated by local artist, Carroll Swayze.


