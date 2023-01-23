ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival is slated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Jan. 28-29, both days on the grounds of the Englewood Elks Club at 401 N. Indiana Ave. in Englewood.
This juried art show is curated by local artist, Carroll Swayze.
“I’m excited about this year’s show and the diversity of the artwork,” Swayze said. “Each year I look for new and interesting original art when I travel around the country. The hard part is convincing these artists to come to Englewood. Our community has a history of supporting the arts and I love to tell them about my experiences here in the past 47 years.”
The Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival will showcase some 50 award-winning artists and craftsmen from around the country with their handmade work.
The festival is a premiere opportunity for local homeowners and visitors as well as being a great place to spend the day.
There will be everything from large original watercolors, acrylics, and oils to life size bronze sculpture, hand forged jewelry, pottery and photography.
“My work is evolving again and I’m thrilled to exhibit my latest collection of large, colorful acrylic paintings,” Swayze said. “Everyone who loves Florida and our tropical Gulf Coast will enjoy what I’ve put together, both in my work and in the Art Festival itself. I can’t wait for setup day to see this year’s collection. It’s going to be an incredible artistic experience for everyone.”
Food and refreshments will be available and there will be free parking.
