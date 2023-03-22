SARASOTA — A heavily wooded property on North McCall Road is on track to become the site for an affordable housing project of the Community Housing Trust.
On Tuesday, after reviewing the contents of a term sheet with the trust, commissioners unanimously authorized county staff to begin negotiations with the organization on a purchase contract for the 18-acre parcel.
The property is owned by the county, but listed as surplus property.
The acreage is between North McCall Road and North Elm Street, north of Englewood Elementary School, south of Pine Glen Court and VFW Post 10178. It’s a few blocks north of Englewood’s traditional main street, West Dearborn Street and the intersection of Stewart and Elm streets is opposite the land.
Negotiations between the county and Community Housing Trust have been ongoing for slightly over a year after the Trust submitted a proposal to use the property to build affordable housing.
Because the property is bisected by a forested wetland, which is protected under county regulations, the Community Housing Trust will concentrate development in the northeast and southwest corners of the rectangular-shaped property.
According to a preliminary development concept plan in the board packet, the Trust is proposing a cluster subdivision of 40-50 single-family attached units that would be perpetually affordable.
Half of the units would be rentals and the other half would be sold, Community Housing Trust President Brad Baker told commissioners. When one of those units is sold, under the Trust’s model, it retains a 30% ownership. With that arrangement, if the property is sold in the future, the Trust receives almost one-third of the profits.
“We’re trying to complete a blended community by mixing it up,” Baker said.
The original term sheet negotiated by county staff proposed a sale price of $200,000 to reimburse the Englewood CRA for funds it contributed to the county’s purchase of the land in 2004.
But commissioners agreed to delete that, buying into the argument by former Commissioner Jon Thaxton that doing so would contribute to having more affordable housing units available.
“There is a huge need in Englewood and the community is solidly behind this,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood said. “I will whole-heartedly support this.”
PARKS TO JOIN CRA BOARD
In other action involving Englewood on Tuesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to the appointment of Kim Parks to fill an existing vacancy on the Englewood CRA board.
Parks, who lives in North Port, is membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
“I feel serving on this board will help me become even more involved in the future of Englewood and it’s a great way for me to give back to my community,” Parks wrote in her application to join the CRA board.
Commissioners had no discussion regarding the appointment after Cutsinger made the motion to appoint Parks to fill the vacancy.
