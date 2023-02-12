ENGLEWOOD — Leadership Englewood's class of 2023 has a mission to clean up canals that were filled with debris from Hurricane Ian — starting with Mobile Gardens in Englewood.

"We wanted to help some of the communities that had canals because that's where much of the items were trapped," said Leadership Englewood class member Erin Morey, an organizer of Sunday's event.


