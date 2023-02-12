ENGLEWOOD — Leadership Englewood's class of 2023 has a mission to clean up canals that were filled with debris from Hurricane Ian — starting with Mobile Gardens in Englewood.
"We wanted to help some of the communities that had canals because that's where much of the items were trapped," said Leadership Englewood class member Erin Morey, an organizer of Sunday's event.
Mobile Gardens resident Jerry Condon said the area looked like a "war zone" after Hurricane Ian.
"This is 100 times better than it looked last week," Condon said.
Condon, along with several other members of the community, volunteered their time and their golf carts to transport volunteers to and from the clubhouse during the five-hour cleanup.
The canal system was loaded with styrofoam building insulation, cardboard and many other items that volunteers — using grabbers, gloves and trash bags — removed from the mangroves.
Some even braved the cooler water and wore waders, picking items by hand from the water.
"We have more than 50 volunteers who showed up today," said Morey.
Class member Dylan Cates, owner of CAPS Remodeling, stayed busy driving one of the boats on Sunday.
"I'm happy to see this many people showed up," Cates said.
A total of three boats and two barges moved volunteers up and down the canal to gather the debris and take it to the trash bins.
Inside the clubhouse, more volunteers were preparing lunch and delivering snacks and water to those handling the cleanup.
Two more cleanups planned: Feb. 18 at the Edgewater Club, and Feb. 26 at Holiday Estates.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Englewood consists of community and business leaders. Each year's class visits sites all over the community in monthly field trips centered around a topic, like tourism or education.
They’re also charged with the mission of giving back to the community in the form of a community project or fundraising for a worthy cause.
The 2023 Leadership Englewood class, under the leadership of president Jessica Souza, hopes to hire someone who will have a vision of how to turn items blown through the sky and into the water from Hurricane Ian into a work of art.
They have begun soliciting artists. They will choose one and raise money to pay for the sculpture that will be dedicated to the community.
