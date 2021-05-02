The Englewood Lions Club held a “Help the Hungry” fundraising raffle this spring to help fight hunger in the Englewood area.
Donations totaled $6,000, and that has been donated to three local organizations at the forefront in the fight against hunger. Each of the charities received a $2,000 check April 28th at the Englewood Lions Clubhouse.
Tom Kizis, director of Meals on Wheels, said his organization relies on donations to keep fees for meals some of the lowest, if not the lowest, of any Meals on Wheels program in the country, and the Lions donation will be a big help.
Ruth Hill said the Lions donation to the St. David’s Jubilee Center will go to support the Jubilee Center’s “Summer Backpacks for Kids” program, which provides meals for children who are on their summer school breaks.
Helping Hands also relies on donations to help the community, and representatives Ginny Andersen and Kim Bruemleve expressed appreciation for the generous donations.
Dave Mitrione, who received a $500 Publix Gift Card for first place in the raffle, graciously donated it back as a donation. Sheri Mayo received a $100 Publix gift card for second place, and Barb Shanko received a $50 Winn-Dixie gift card for third.
The Englewood Lions Club thanked everyone who participated in the “Help the Hungry” raffle.
