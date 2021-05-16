Nicholas Richmond

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting outside the Lock 'N Key Restaurant, across from Englewood Beach.

Nicholas Albert Richmond, 37, was charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office booking report.

Richmond is being confined at Charlotte County Jail with $150,000 bond.

The shooting took place around 10:47 p.m. Saturday outside the restaurant at 2045 N. Beach Road, Englewood, according to an alert issued by CCSO around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was transported for treatment for a gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

CCSO updated the alert at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, stating that Richmond had remained on the scene and was "subsequently arrested in this case." 

"The case remains under investigation while additional leads and information are being obtained," CCSO reported.

