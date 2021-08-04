ENGLEWOOD — North Port Police officers arrested a 29-year-old Englewood man in connection with a shooting at an Englewood home.
Police took Duke James Terrill, 120500 block of Winstead Ave., Englewood, into custody on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according Sarasota County Jail records released Thursday.
The North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte County warrant apprehension team combined to capture and book Terrill.
The shooting happened Monday night at a home on Winstead Avenue, a short residential street between Strawberry Street and Rosemont Drive, two blocks south of State Road 776. Someone called the sheriff's office about a shooting in the home that followed a brief argument between unnamed people. Charlotte Sheriff's deputies would not release the address of the home.
"The victim alleged the suspect fired multiple rounds in his direction but was ultimately unscathed," the report states.
The suspect then drove away.
North Port police booked Terrill into the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday night. He remained there Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Terrell has been arrested in Charlotte County before, on charges of drug and paraphernalia possession, driving with a suspended license and battery, all in 2012-2014, court records show. He was adjudicated guilty of the charges in 2015.
