Christopher Seningen

Christopher Seningen

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County deputies arrested a man suspected of possessing child pornography.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Christopher Seningan, 39, in a Mondaynews release. He has been charged with 40 counts of possessing obscene material involving a minor.


   
