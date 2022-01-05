ENGLEWOOD - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man on domestic violence charges on Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing a woman cry out.
The address was redacted on the arrest report for the incident, which was reported to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office close to midnight.
The arrest report alleges that the complainant and a man identified as Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 24, were having a verbal argument Tuesday night.
During the argument, the complainant attempted to contact her father via computer. She alleged Coyne disconnected the computer from the monitor after she made contact.
The report alleged Coyne placed the complainant in a headlock and "took her took the ground" to prevent her from leaving the residence.
The report indicated deputies spoke to two neighbors, who told them that they both heard the complainant say "Let me up!"
One neighbor approached the residence and knocked on the door.
Coyne answered the door and noticed the neighbor, then "pushed" the complainant away from the door. The neighbor said Coyne told her the situation was "none of her f------ business," right before the complainant asked her to call 911 — which she did.
Deputies who arrived on the scene noted that there was no "visible injury" on the complainant's neck; she declined to be checked by EMS.
Coyne was charged with one count each of false imprisonment of an adult and battery by intentional touch or strike at the scene. According to the CCSO online arrest records, he has also been charged with presenting a false ID to law enforcement and resisting officer with violence.
He is being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
