ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man is accused of pointing at revolver at two people, according to reports released Friday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Joe Wayne Rice Jr., 53, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony, according to reports.
Deputies reported they had probable cause to arrest Rice, who lives on the 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood, on Thursday.
A victim said Rice became irate and pointed a .38 caliber revolver with a wooden handle at two people in the house, and she feared for her life and the others in the home. Another victim said Rice angered easily because he had “an issue with his throat making it hard to understand him and he feels disrespected,” Deputy Adam Freitas reported.
Deputies questioned Rice, who denied the allegations.
“Joe stated he had the revolver in question in his possession at one point but wasn’t able remember when,” the deputy reported.
The deputies arrested Rice and booked him into the Charlotte County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.