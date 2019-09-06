A former Englewood man living in a Sarasota halfway house is facing charges of selling synthetic narcotics to homeless people near a park.
Sarasota Police reported they got a call Wednesday about a man called "White Will" with a "manbun," who was selling drugs in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station on the 700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Officers began watching the lot, and saw several men walk up to William L. Zaleski, according to a report released Friday. He would give them things from a brown plastic bag he was holding, "in a manner consistent with narcotics sales," the report states
As officers watched, they saw Zaleski hand something to another man, identified as Reginald Morris, and accept a handful of change. Police moved in and detained Zaleski and Morris.
Zaleski had a bag that contained 54 small packages of synthetic narcotics called "spice." Officers also found three Alprazolam pills, which is a schedule 4 narcotic and illegal to possess without a prescription.
Officers reported Morris had a glass crack pipe in his pocket that he said he got from Zaleski.
They also found money on Zaleski that included two $20 bills, five $5 bills, 12 $1 bills and $3.48 in change. "The amount of currency is indicative of narcotic sales and Zaleski is known to hang out with the homeless clients in the city," Officer Chris Bishop reported. "The coin currency is indicative of selling to homeless as well as a large number of one dollar bills."
The officers measured the distance from the alleged drug transaction to Shenandoah Park, and it was just over 771 feet.
Zaleski, 38, who lists his Englewood address as Bass Street in Englewood, was charged with selling possession of a controlled substance for the Alprazolam pills, a third-degree felony, and sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area, in this case a park. The second charge is a first-degree felony, and Zaleski was booked on $20,000 bond.
Zaleski's criminal record in Sarasota dates back to 2002 when he was charged with drug possession, burglary, loitering and prowling, theft, disturbing the peace. In 2018, he was charged twice with selling narcotics, once near a school and once near a park. He was sentenced to a year in jail on Jan. 31 with credit for 134 days served.
In Charlotte County most recently, Zaleski has been charged in cases alleging loitering or prowling that were dropped in 2016. He was adjudicated guilty of that charge in another case in 2013, and of grand theft in 2011.
