ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man is charged with stealing three cars and several Amazon packages from a house, deputies reported Wednesday.
Jonathan Michael Snyder, 37, is charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking in stolen property, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Authorities said that a burglary was reported at a home on Brookside Avenue on Tuesday morning.
In the arrest report, Charlotte County deputies noted that there was a previous open-door call at the property that Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated earlier in the day.
“Units observed the front door open and the residence in disarray,” read the report. “Contact was made with the homeowner who advised the residence is normally like that due to their bad living conditions.”
Deputies spoke with the residents and told them the house had been left unlocked with the door open. When the residents returned, they called CCSO again to formally report the burglary.
A woman told deputies she first noticed that her three vehicle keys were missing, then went to the side of the house to find the three vehicles missing as well. They were described as a white 2006 Saturn, a green Chevrolet, and a silver Chevrolet.
The report also noted that there were “over 100 empty Amazon boxes” strewn across the house with their contents missing.
Authorities initially looked into an employee of the residence’s pool cleaning, and attempted to find him at his home on Reims Avenue. A deputy saw a white 2006 Saturn parked in the driveway there. The vehicle tag confirmed it was one of the stolen vehicles.
During the tag check, according to the arrest report, Snyder came out and confronted the deputy about the car. Deputies also saw some Amazon boxes with the Brookside Avenue home listed on them.
Snyder allowed deputies to search the home, and they found stolen property in the driveway, the backyard and inside.
Deputies read Snyder his Miranda rights. He made a statement, which was redacted on the arrest report.
He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Charlotte County Jail, where he remained Wednesday on $85,000 bond.
