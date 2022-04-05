James Matthew Danahy

PUNTA GORDA - A Charlotte County jury found an Englewood man guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine Tuesday.

James Matthew Danahy, 50, of Englewood, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine 14 grams or more, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In March 2020, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies went to Danahy's home on Sanddrift Avenue in Englewood, court records show.

Danahy's mother called officers to the house, saying a woman with an arrest warrant was staying there.

When deputies arrived, the mother led them to Danahy's room.

The officers found the woman, Kalia Michele Janicki, 39, lying on the floor beside the bed. 


Danahy was in the room as well.

Deputies saw on the nightstand a bag of methamphetamine, syringes loaded with a liquid form of meth and a digital scale.

"Thanks. Now I'm going in (on) a drug charge," Danahy said, according to deputies. 

The officers arrested Danahy on the drug charges and also arrested Janicki on the warrant. 

Assistant State Attorney Chris Stone and Assistant State Attorney Caitlin Sorenson prosecuted the case.

Danahy sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

