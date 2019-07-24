ENGLEWOOD - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an Englewood minister and registered sex offender on possession of child pornography, according to reports released Wednesday.
Detectives received information that a particular IP address was used to download approximately 70 images of child pornography, the report states.
Ultimately, authorities charged him with 500 counts of possession of child pornography.
On Tuesday, detectives went to the home of Charles Andrews, 66, at 81 Lee Circle, Englewood and placed him under arrest.
"Through investigation, detectives learned Charles Andrews lived at the residence and downloaded more than 500 images to his computer including at least 50 depicting sexual battery of a child," the report states.
Andrews is a registered sex offender convicted in 2006 in Alabama of sexual abuse.
"During the investigation, detectives learned Andrews accessed the images using two email addresses and a social media account; none of which were reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement," it states.
The investigation continues, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Andrews' booking sheet lists his occupation as "minister," however no church affiliation was mentioned. The subject line of the news release states he is an "Osprey minister."
Andrews was charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of failure to meet the registration requirements of a sex offender.
He is in the Sarasota County Jail without bond as of Wednesday morning.
