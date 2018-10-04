ENGLEWOOD — Will Englewood’s Tim Mark win $20,000, or an exotic vacation — or come home empty handed?
His fans must tune in Friday to watch the local pastor of Timothy Mark Ministries on the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune.
Mark jokes that even though he’s a motivational speaker who enjoys sailing, and fishing, and is an author, a preacher, and a conference speaker, as well as a singer and a published songwriter — none of that helped him solve puzzles on the show.
“Honestly, the adrenaline kicked in and my brain went completely foggy,” Mark said in a phone interview from Michigan with the Sun. “A friend asked if I was nervous. I wasn’t, because I waited so long for the big day that when it happened, I just didn’t remember everything that happened.”
“My friend said she experienced the same thing when she got married. What an experience.”
Leading up to Mark’s big day, he auditioned for the show by sending in a one-minute video he made on his cell phone in November of 2016. He emailed it to WheelofFortune.com. Two weeks later, he was approved for a live audition in Tampa which was held in January, 2017. Shortly after, he was told he would be a contestant in the next 18 months.
“We taped the episode on July 28, 2018,” Mark said. “That’s why I’m so excited to watch it on Friday. I really don’t remember everything that happened on the show. I know the outcome, but can’t remember all of the fun details.”
Due to signing a stringent contract with the network, Mark isn’t allowed to discuss the outcome or talk about any prizes he may have won.
But he shared details from behind the scenes on the day his episode was taped.
“We were told to arrive at 7:45 a.m., but didn’t start taping until noon,” he said. “In less than five hours they take people essentially off the streets, with no experience, and make them television-ready. They tape six episodes in one day. There was 18 contestants. I made friends with some of them. Their episodes are airing this week. I decided to stay for one more taping after mine was done because I like to experience the behind-the-scenes of the show. When you’re not being taped, you can come and go. Otherwise you sit in the audience and watch everything until you are called onto the set.”
While he was sequestered in a room, longtime hostess Vanna White introduced herself to Mark and other contestants.
“She didn’t have her hair or makeup done,” he said. “She was in a T-shirt and jeans. You almost won’t recognize her. She was very down-to-earth. It was quite humbling.”
They had to get back to signing legal documents, choosing the order when we they be on, and learning where to stand.
“We were given the chance to practice spinning the wheel and did a practice round. Then we had to do quick segments for our local TV affiliates,” he said.
Mark said he didn’t meet Pat Sajak, the host since 1997, until the cameras started rolling. Now 53, Mark said he’s been watching Wheel of Fortune for 36 years. It felt like he already knew Sajak and White.
“I was on the end, closest to Pat, so during a commercial break we got to talk,” he said. “I knew Pat was a board member at a college in a town I grew up six miles away from. It was a way to connect with him quickly. Otherwise, I did what I was told, which was not to look at the other two contestants who were nice ladies. I was told to focus on looking at the puzzle and solving it. I never knew how much money I had on the board at all.”
Mark’s show was taped during Wheel of Fortune’s “Shopping Spree” Week.
“I think they do different themes just to keep the show interesting.”
Mark is a minister who has traveled to five continents. He has also been a living organ donor twice, donating both his bone marrow and a kidney. This week he’s in Michigan. He will be speaking at a conference over the weekend.
Mark said he’s blessed to be on the show.
“I know God loves me, he’s orchestrated great things in my crazy life,” he said. “I’m an adventurous guy. I’ve done so much in my life. I’ve had God’s kindness shown to me. I just wanted to be on the show to experience behind the scenes of the show. It was on my bucket list.”
Mark says he can’t say what happens on the show because he’s under contract.
“People will have to tune in and see,” he said.
Wheel of Fortune is on WBBH (NBC 2) and WTSP (CBS 10) at 7 p.m.
