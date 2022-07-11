ENGLEWOOD — Treated reuse water for irrigation is as wanted in some parts of Englewood as clean drinking water.
The Englewood Water District's elected supervisors will review a report Thursday from Kimley Horn engineering and map out the future of the district's reuse infrastructure and program.
Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the District office, 201 Selma Ave.
"This allows independent eyes to review and see what is needed," District Administrator Ray Burroughs said, describing the report.
The District treats wastewater reuse to potable water health standards. Ninety-six percent of wastewater flows can be treated into reuse irrigation water. The treated water is stored in retention ponds or underground in a deep wells.
Last month, the District produced 1.5 million gallons of reuse water each day. Now, like it has done during previous rainy seasons, the district stores the water until demand builds in the dry winter months for irrigation water.
Reuse customers pay 32 cents per 1,000 gallons if the customer stores the water in a designated pond, or 44 cents per 1,000 gallons if the water is delivered to a pressurized irrigation water system.
The District now serves 22 bulk customers, which includes golf courses, subdivisions like Park Forest and Stillwater, Sarasota County's Englewood Sports Complex, Charlotte County's Ann & Chuck Dever Park, and other public facilities.
More customers are coming.
Besides other pending development, more than 3,200 acres of the Wellen Park subdivision along South River Road is located within the Englewood Water District service area.
District officials and Wellen developers are discussing construction of a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve district customers in north Englewood. The new plant will be equipped so it, too, can produce reuse water.
Kimley Horn consultants also identified what could become more than $18 million in capital improvements to the reuse infrastructure over the next five years.
They also listed potential funding sources to pay for the expansion, such as the Florida Department Environmental Protection, to share and offset the costs.
"These are normal (expenses) every utility goes through," Burroughs said, explaining how supervisors, working with staff, will determine the prioritization of projects. "We have a lot we need to do."
